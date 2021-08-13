Redstone Arsenal moves to HPCON Bravo+ for COVID-19 operations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal is making changes to it’s COVID-19 guidelines as cases continue to surge.

Effective immediately, Redstone Arsenal is transitioning to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Level Bravo+.

The increase in the HPCON level may result in the following services around Redstone being limited until further notice:

Lane reductions at Installation Access Control Point gates

·Reducing dining-in capacity to 25% in all installation restaurants

Reduce workforce to no more than 40% work space occupancy based on tenant mission requirements, encourage continued use of max-telework

“The time has come to reassess the threat,” according to Redstone’s Senior Commander, Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker. “The medical professionals here at Redstone Arsenal and health officials throughout the region constantly monitor the health of our community to keep a close eye on infection rates. In my role as Senior Mission Commander of Redstone, they advise me on recommended precautions to take to keep our force and our communities healthy.”

This decision comes after monitoring an increase in COVID-19 cases. Officials say they will continue to protect their employees as they follow the Department of the Army Executive Order, ‘COVID-19 Steady State Operations’ that provides the Army’s HPCON framework and guidelines.

Redstone Arsenal and the Garrison remain open at this time and continues to see lower COVID-19 case rates.

All employees are highly encouraged to stay in close contact with their direct supervisor and tenant organization leadership for their work status and any other tenant-specific requirements.

