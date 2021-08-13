Records reveal additional chemical exposure cases for Daikin-America after death of employee

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An employee of Daikin-America’s Decatur plant died Wednesday after being exposed to dangerous chemicals. Employee Wesley Rusk was exposed to chemicals on the job on July 2, and spent over a month fighting for his life.

Rusk worked at Daikin for over 20 years. His wife Sharona Rusk says he and two other employees were checking chemical towers outside and noticed an unusual smell on July 2.

After being exposed to the dangerous chemical, Russ’s lungs deteriorated and he died at Vanderbilt Medical Center on August 11. Sharona says he was a strong man of faith who loved his family and friends, and his funeral will be August 14 at Eva Baptist Church where he also served as a deacon.

WAFF dug into Daikin-America’s history with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration or OSHA. Based on OSHA records, there have been two recent investigations at Daikin-America.

Those cases were opened in 2016 and 2019 and indicate that violations also concern chemical exposure. The most recent case is still open and includes three serious violations related to chemical exposure and fines that add up to over $40,000.

WAFF is continuing to closely follow both Wesley Rusk’s case and past chemical exposure cases involving Daikin.

