Over $8K raised for convicted former Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely

GoFundMe for former Sheriff Mike Blakely
GoFundMe for former Sheriff Mike Blakely(WAFF)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The outpouring of support for former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely is continuing, now financially. Blakely was convicted on theft and ethics charges on August 9.

A GoFundMe was set up for Blakely in order to help cover his legal costs and the maintenance of his farm. The fundraiser was created on Wednesday and has already raised more than $8,500 with a goal of $12,000. The page says it was organized by a “Concerned Citizen.”

Blakely’s sentencing is scheduled for August 20 at 10 a.m.

He could potentially get a sentence of two to 20 years for each charge he is facing.

