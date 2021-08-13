One year later: Remembering 3-year-old Kaiden Garner

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been one year since the tragic death of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner in Florence.

Police originally believed Kaiden died in a hot car. Later, investigators said evidence suggests the 3-year-old was beaten to death.

Kaiden’s father was charged with capital murder. His girlfriend was charged with child abuse. Neither case has gone to trial yet.

Toys and other items of little three-year-old Kaiden Garner are still in the same place they were a year ago. It’s a small reminder that he’ll always be a part of his family’s lives.

“It’ll always be a part of them as to what happened. Nobody can block such a thing out of their minds,” said Kaytrina Simmons.

It’s been one year to the date since police say he was killed last August.

The day shook many community members’ lives as well like District One councilwoman, Kaytrina Simmons. Her district is where the murder happened.

“I don’t want that to happen anywhere in my district or anywhere for such an event, a tragedy, a horrific tragedy,” said Simmons.

But out of this tragedy came new strength and the community rallying behind the family through the Kaiden Garner Project, an organization his granddad created to raise awareness for child abuse.

“It’s a strong support system, Kaiden Garner Foundation, we have certainly thrown our arms around them, our arms still remind around them and we are always there for them,” said Simmons.

Simmons said there is more to be done to prevent another life taken too soon.

“We don’t need them to come together just when that happens. We need them to come together and remain together for the child abuse awareness,” said Simmons.

Any donations can be made to the Kaiden Garner Project to any first metro bank in the Shoals rea.

This is to help them continue to raise awareness for child abuse.

