Northeast Alabama Health Services host mobile vaccine clinic at Jackson County Courthouse

SCOTTSBORO Ala. (WAFF) - More efforts are being made to get as many people vaccinated as possible. A mobile vaccine clinic was held at the Jackson County Courthouse on Friday, hosted by Northeast Alabama Health Services.

Amber Huston was one of many people who rolled up their sleeves on Friday.

“I think the reason it took me a little longer is because there is a lot of conflicting information out there, so I wanted to be educated on my decision and which vaccine I chose to go with it,” said Huston.

Huston said to ensure she made the right choice, she talked to several of her friends that work in the health field.

Rick Wolf also came out to get vaccinated. He said increasing cases and the new Delta Variant rapidly spreading are what motivated him to get vaccinated.

“The delta variant is starting to ramp up, and the cold season is coming up. So, I weighed my options and decided I better get down here if I get sick, I’d be sorry I didn’t get the vaccine,” said Wolfe.

Right now, Jackson County is in the high-risk category for covid cases.

Jackson County Commission Chairman Bill Nance said they have about 600 people that come into the courthouse per day. He said that allows more people to get vaccinated at the mobile van.

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be given out on September 10.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.