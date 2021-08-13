Deals
More storms today with a wet weekend ahead

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Areas of patchy fog and muggy conditions will start off your Friday morning with temps in the 70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny today with more clouds pushing in by late afternoon, highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon, some storms could be stronger in nature producing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Storms will wrap up after sunset leaving us partly cloudy and muggy, morning temps will be warm in the middle 70s with more patchy fog for Saturday morning.

Although we are not at Heat Advisory criteria, heat safety will still be very important over the next several days, please make sure you are staying hydrated, taking some breaks from strenuous activities or working outside, and be sure to check on elderly neighbors and pets. We will be closely watching the track of Fred over the next several days, the current forecast track will keep the center of the storm to our east. However, we will continue to see a stream of Gulf moisture stream into the Tennessee Valley through the weekend. This moisture and hot temperatures will lead to scattered to numerous thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible over the weekend with some dry hours for outside activities.

Temps will fall back below average for next week with highs remaining in the middle to upper 80s, storms will also develop each afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

