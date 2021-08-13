Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man accused of making terroristic threats to court officials

Alberto Flores
Alberto Flores(none)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from St. Clair County was arrested, accused of making a terroristic threat.

28-year-old Alberto Flores, is accused of making terrorist threats toward three different court officials and their families.

Investigators say the alleged threatening letters were all sealed in an envelope along with toilet paper that was folded up with feces inside.

FBI Laboratory employees determined Flores wrote the letters.

Flores is already serving time for a 2nd degree arson charge.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway on fatal train crash in Huntsville
Fatal Accident: One man dies in train versus truck collision on Meridian Street
Wesley Rusk and his wife
Daikin employee dies from chemical exposure
Police are searching for Thomas Hollingworth
New Hope police looking for man accused of shooting, fraud, drugs, more
GoFundMe for former Sheriff Mike Blakely
Over $8K raised for convicted former Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely
Downtown Huntsville
U.S. Census reports Huntsville is officially the most populous city in Alabama

Latest News

Huntsville Hospital hopeful for COVID-19 booster shot available sooner than later
Redstone Arsenal moves to HPCON Bravo+ for COVID-19 operations
Hatton Elementary School transitions to virtual learning due to COVID-19
Albertville Police searching for Armando Garcia who assaulted a woman and kidnapping her baby
Albertville kidnapping suspect arrested in Louisiana