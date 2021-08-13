Man accused of making terroristic threats to court officials

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from St. Clair County was arrested, accused of making a terroristic threat.

28-year-old Alberto Flores, is accused of making terrorist threats toward three different court officials and their families.

Investigators say the alleged threatening letters were all sealed in an envelope along with toilet paper that was folded up with feces inside.

FBI Laboratory employees determined Flores wrote the letters.

Flores is already serving time for a 2nd degree arson charge.

