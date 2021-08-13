Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio’s analytic style is a winner

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amid the ruckus over the new host of “Jeopardy!”, contestant Matt Amodio has methodically scooped up resounding victories and a place in the quiz show’s hall of fame.

The Yale University doctoral candidate in computer science had landed high on the list of all-time top “Jeopardy!” winners with more than $500,000 in prize money.

Amodio won a number of games so decisively that they were runaways.

He says his varied knowledge comes largely from being an avid reader.

He takes an analytic approach to the quiz show, always replying “What is ....?” to all questions and making big bets only if they won’t affect his playing another day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway on fatal train crash in Huntsville
Fatal Accident: One man dies in train versus truck collision on Meridian Street
Wesley Rusk and his wife
Daikin employee dies from chemical exposure
Police are searching for Thomas Hollingworth
New Hope police looking for man accused of shooting, fraud, drugs, more
Downtown Huntsville
U.S. Census reports Huntsville is officially the most populous city in Alabama
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
From the left, Antonio Lavar Burton and Quincy Cortez McClendon
Two Huntsville men sentenced on federal drug, gun charges
Jeff Nunes says they delayed their wedding during the pandemic. Then, after years of trying,...
Hospital staff throws wedding for couple right before their baby was born
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
US rushes in troops to speed up evacuations in Afghanistan
"You cannot just say 'I have the right to do XYZ,' when you affect other people, that is when...
Schwarzenegger to those against COVID policies: ‘Screw your freedom’