Huntsville Hospital hopeful for COVID-19 booster shot available sooner than later

By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Huntsville Hospital confirm they are waiting for approval to begin administering a COVID-19 booster vaccine.

According to a release from the hospital, when the FDA provides final approval and clarification on who is eligible for the COVID-19 booster vaccine, the hospital will offer the booster shot from Pfizer.

Health officials say they are hopeful to have more details by Monday, August 16 from the FDA. If so, the Huntsville Hospital website will update with registration details. At this time, it is unclear if every hospital in the HH Health System will get the booster right away.

You can stay up to date by visiting the Huntsville Hospital website, linked here.

