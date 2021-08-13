Huntsville Fire & Rescue seeking more applicants; departments nationwide facing low turnout

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been three weeks since Huntsville Fire and Rescue kicked off its first round of hiring for 2022. So far, about 200 applications have come in, but the team needs more.

Huntsville Fire Recruiter Cory Green said the department is aiming to hire about 20 to 30 new firefighters. Although that does not sound like a lot, the department still needs to have a strong and large applicant pool. For example, in the last hiring process, Huntsville Fire & Rescue had 405 applicants. By the time each candidate took the written and physicals exams, and completed background checks, there were only 60 applicants left to choose from.

Fire departments nationwide are facing these recruitment setbacks, and some are even dealing with staffing shortages. Green believes there are several reasons for this.

“One issue that we’ve been running into here recently is that we have much more job competition now than we did back in the past,” Green said. “So, with Toyota Mazda here and Polaris, and of course they are trying to run their business and hire guys as well. But it makes it a little harder for guys to come here and work here.”

Like any job, money plays a big role these days too. When the job involves putting your life on the line, Green said many potential firefighters think risk should come with more reward.

Aside from the obvious danger of fires, many are also concerned about COVID-19 exposure.

“The city does a very good job of protecting us and taking all precautionary actions but there are people who don’t want to run those calls and don’t feel the need to bring that stuff back home,” Green said.

Green hopes more people will consider some of the hidden benefits of being a firefighter. It’s a public service and first responders form lifelong bonds.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize the long term effect that this job has as far as the benefits and the retirement that we actually offer,” Green said. “I didn’t know if I wanted to be a fireman, it was just something that I tried out and absolutely loved it. So if you feel like me where you are not sure, I think you should still reach out if you have any questions.”

If you are interested in learning more about Huntsville Fire & Rescue, mark your calendars because the department is hosting a meet-and-greet on Aug. 20. Green said it’s for potential candidates and community members. It’s happening at Fire Station 1 on Clinton Avenue from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

