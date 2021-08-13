Deals
Huntsville City Council approves guidelines for redistricting

Big Spring Park in Huntsville.
By Caroline Klapp
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s now largest city will soon have to be redrawn.

This means the city council seat and school board member position that represents you and your area, could change.

Thursday night Huntsville City Council members approved the road map for producing the new district map. Essentially, the city’s population must be evenly divided into five districts that border one another.

Redistricting decisions cannot be made based on race, except if ensuring the Voting Rights Act is being followed.

It’s important to know, while the city council will ultimately vote on the final map, any citizen of Huntsville is allowed to submit a proposal.

Citizens will have a chance to present their ideas at public hearings that begin in October. The deadline for submitting a proposal is November 22.

Here is the schedule:

Dates and times for public hearings related to the City’s redistricting efforts are listed below. All public hearings will be held in the 1st Floor Chambers of Huntsville City Hall at 308 Fountain Circle, 35801.

  • Thursday, Oct. 14, 5:30 p.m. (City staff will introduce the Mayor’s plan to City Council at its regular meeting.)
  • Tuesday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 25, 5:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 9, 1:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 16, 4 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 22, 5:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m. (Final redistricting plans introduced by ordinance to City Council at its regular meeting.)
  • Thursday, Dec. 16, 5:30 p.m. (Council adopts the final redistricting plan at its regular meeting.)

New this year, you’ll be able to draw your suggested district map online! That will be launching in a few weeks.

You can read more about the city’s redistricting plan here.

