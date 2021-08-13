Hatton Elementary School transitions to virtual learning due to COVID-19

LEIGHTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to rising COVID-19 cases at Hatton Elementary School, students will transition to virtual learning. The school will be closed for 10 calendar days.

According to the Colbert County COVID Health and Safety guidelines, a school must close for 10 days when the population reaches over 18% of isolated or positive covid-19 cases.

Teachers distributed work packets. There will be food pickup Monday, August 16 and Thursday, August 19 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Students will return to the classroom Tuesday, August 24th.

