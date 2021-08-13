Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies

FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York....
FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York. Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68. A statement from her management company on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, confirmed her death, but no cause of death was provided.(JULIE JACOBSON | AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68.

A statement from her management company on Friday confirmed her death, but no cause was provided.

“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement.

Griffith worked closely with other folk singers, helping the early careers of artists like Lyle Lovett and Emmylou Harris.

Griffith was also known for her recording of “From a Distance,” which would later become a well-known Bette Midler tune. That cover appeared on her first major label release, “Lone Star State of Mind” in 1987.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway on fatal train crash in Huntsville
Fatal Accident: One man dies in train versus truck collision on Meridian Street
Wesley Rusk and his wife
Daikin employee dies from chemical exposure
Police are searching for Thomas Hollingworth
New Hope police looking for man accused of shooting, fraud, drugs, more
Downtown Huntsville
U.S. Census reports Huntsville is officially the most populous city in Alabama
GoFundMe for former Sheriff Mike Blakely
Over $8K raised for convicted former Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Albertville Police searching for Armando Garcia who assaulted a woman and kidnapping her baby
Accused Albertville kidnapper arrested in Louisiana
The delta variant continues to quickly spread across the U.S., but right now the youngest...
Health officials offer advice on protecting kids from delta variant surge
What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.
Check out rockin’ doggy dreadlocks from Detroit stylist