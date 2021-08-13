Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Governor Ivey issues State of Emergency due to COVID-19

Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Kay Ivey(WAFF)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Effective immediately, Governor Ivey issued a State of Emergency based on the surge in COVID-19 cases in Alabama.

She says this comes as an effort to support the state’s frontline heroes. Ivey calls this a “limited” state of emergency, not accompanied by a public health order.

Governor Ivey issued the following statement:

“I am really proud that over the last month, Alabama has seen more than a 100% increase – the highest in the country – in covid-19 vaccines being administered. We owe those who have gotten the vaccine a tremendous debt of gratitude. No doubt, this will soon move us in the right direction, but at the current time, we also need to offer our frontline heroes – who are unfortunately treating a new wave of patients in Alabama’s hospitals – a helping hand as they put it all on the line to take care of our people.

“That is exactly what we are doing in issuing this limited, narrowly-focused state of emergency. I want to be abundantly clear: there will be absolutely no statewide mandates, closures or the like. This state of emergency is strategically targeted at removing bureaucracy and cutting red tape wherever we can to allow our doctors, nurses and hospital staff to treat patients that come through their doors.

“Let me be crystal clear: Alabama remains open for business. Alabamians do not need government telling us what to do or how to do it. Unlike last year when we were hoping for a miracle, our greatest weapon against covid-19 today is the vaccine, so, if you can, roll up your sleeve and get the shot.”

This emergency proclamation is aimed at easing burdens on health care providers and making government more responsive.

  • Easing burdens on healthcare providers: The proclamation will relax regulatory burdens to allow expanded capacity in healthcare facilities, additional liability protections, increased authority for frontline health care personnel and easier shipment of emergency equipment and supplies.
  • Making government more responsive: The proclamation will enable government, at all levels, to adapt to the COVID-19 surge. For example, one provision will allow expedited purchases of emergency-related equipment, while another will allow governmental bodies to meet remotely, subject to transparency rules

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway on fatal train crash in Huntsville
Fatal Accident: One man dies in train versus truck collision on Meridian Street
Wesley Rusk and his wife
Daikin employee dies from chemical exposure
Police are searching for Thomas Hollingworth
New Hope police looking for man accused of shooting, fraud, drugs, more
GoFundMe for former Sheriff Mike Blakely
Over $8K raised for convicted former Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely
Downtown Huntsville
U.S. Census reports Huntsville is officially the most populous city in Alabama

Latest News

Huntsville Hospital hopeful for COVID-19 booster shot available sooner than later
Redstone Arsenal moves to HPCON Bravo+ for COVID-19 operations
Alberto Flores
Man accused of making terroristic threats to court officials
Hatton Elementary School transitions to virtual learning due to COVID-19