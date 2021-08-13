First Alert Forecast

Scattered showers and storms will continue past sunset this evening as a weak frontal boundary moves in from the north. This boundary will be stalled out across the Tennessee Valley all weekend and will aid in widespread showers and storms through Monday. Some of the storms will produce significant lightning in addition to torrential rain and isolated damaging winds. Tuesday, Tropical Depression Fred will likely be in the area as it slowly moves in from the south. With deep tropical moisture in place early next week will need to monitor the potential for flooding. Keep checking back for forecast updates throughout the weekend. You can always get the latest National Hurricane Center track on our First Alert Weather app.

