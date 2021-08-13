Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Stormy Weather This Weekend
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and storms will continue past sunset this evening as a weak frontal boundary moves in from the north.  This boundary will be stalled out across the Tennessee Valley all weekend and will aid in widespread showers and storms through Monday.  Some of the storms will produce significant lightning in addition to torrential rain and isolated damaging winds. Tuesday, Tropical Depression Fred will likely be in the area as it slowly moves in from the south.  With deep tropical moisture in place early next week will need to monitor the potential for flooding.  Keep checking back for forecast updates throughout the weekend. You can always get the latest National Hurricane Center track on our First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway on fatal train crash in Huntsville
Fatal Accident: One man dies in train versus truck collision on Meridian Street
Wesley Rusk and his wife
Daikin employee dies from chemical exposure
Police are searching for Thomas Hollingworth
New Hope police looking for man accused of shooting, fraud, drugs, more
GoFundMe for former Sheriff Mike Blakely
Over $8K raised for convicted former Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely
Downtown Huntsville
U.S. Census reports Huntsville is officially the most populous city in Alabama

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
More storms today with a wet weekend ahead
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
More storms today with a wet weekend ahead
Showers and storms return this weekend
Showers and storms return this weekend