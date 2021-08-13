Deals
Financial Friday: Don’t Be Scammed by Fake Job Ads

By Haley Baker
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - That job you found online could be a fake, even if you found it on a legitimate website.

With many people out of work right due to the pandemic, people are seeking work-from-home positions. However, fraudsters are using that desperation to exploit you. It’s imperative you take steps to ensure the opportunity is legitimate.

Brian Smith, the Manager of Security and Investigations with Redstone Federal Credit Union offers these tips to keep this from happening to you.

  • Google the company and contact them directly to ensure the job offer is legit. Avoid contacting the number listed in the ad or included in the offer.
  • No work-from-home job opportunity needs your online banking login information to deposit “set up” funds for purchasing equipment, supplies, or a sign-on bonus. A routing number and account are all that is needed to deposit money into your account.
  • Stay away from offers that will pay you prior to being officially hired.
  • Never accept any verification text that you did not authorize and never give out an authorization code or login information over phone/text/email.
  • Reject offers that involve you sending gift cards or money orders to someone else to cover ‘human resource’ costs, taxes, etc.

Bottom Line: Always be skeptical of job offers or requests that involve giving out personal banking information or receiving checks for work not done. Remember if it’s too good to be true, it likely is.

If this happened to you, you’re urged to immediately contact your financial institution, or you can also contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

For more ways to save and how to protect your money, be sure to tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

