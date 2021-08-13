DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday that the base was being placed on lockdown. The notice said the person was spotted on the south side of the base and that anyone who encounters the person should run and hide.

The Facebook notice said the “description of the individual” being sought “is a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci bag.”

* LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN LOCKDOWN | There is a potential armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the last known... Posted by Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Friday, August 13, 2021

