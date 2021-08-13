COVID-19 outbreak hits Colbert County jail

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s the perfect storm. Overcrowding issues and now a Covid-19 outbreak have hit the Colbert County Jail.

“We are working through this. This is all a new process. This is the first time we’ve ever had COVID in the jail so it’s fast-spreading,” said Sheriff Frank Williamson.

Sheriff Williamson said he knew there was an outbreak after a few inmates were transferred to state prison. One of those inmates tested positive once he was in the state facility.

“From there, I called the health department and we started the process of testing all of our inmates,” said Williamson.

So far, 17 inmates have tested positive. So have eight staffers, which is half of the workers at the jail. Williamson said isolation measures are nearly impossible.

“We try to quarantine everyone we can but the problem is we don’t have enough room to quarantine everybody,” Williamson.

The jail was built to hold 62 inmates. Right now, there are at least 80 who have all been exposed to the virus.

Williamson said they are trying their best to stop the spread by limiting who comes in and out of the jail but it’s not always possible.

“If it’s a violent crime you are going to jail. We still have a jail to run. We’re going to protect the public but if it’s a non-violent crime we try to help either bond them out or get them bonded or work with the DA’s office to get something done,” Williamson.

He also said this outbreak shows that a new jail is needed.

“This proves that we do need one, this situation that we’re in right now,” Williamson.

Earlier this year, a committee made up of Colbert County leaders was formed to collaborate on a possible new jail.

They are expected to close on a new jail location within the next month.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.