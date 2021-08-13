Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak hits Colbert County jail

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s the perfect storm. Overcrowding issues and now a Covid-19 outbreak have hit the Colbert County Jail.

“We are working through this. This is all a new process. This is the first time we’ve ever had COVID in the jail so it’s fast-spreading,” said Sheriff Frank Williamson.

Sheriff Williamson said he knew there was an outbreak after a few inmates were transferred to state prison. One of those inmates tested positive once he was in the state facility.

“From there, I called the health department and we started the process of testing all of our inmates,” said Williamson.

So far, 17 inmates have tested positive. So have eight staffers, which is half of the workers at the jail. Williamson said isolation measures are nearly impossible.

“We try to quarantine everyone we can but the problem is we don’t have enough room to quarantine everybody,” Williamson.

The jail was built to hold 62 inmates. Right now, there are at least 80 who have all been exposed to the virus.

Williamson said they are trying their best to stop the spread by limiting who comes in and out of the jail but it’s not always possible.

“If it’s a violent crime you are going to jail. We still have a jail to run. We’re going to protect the public but if it’s a non-violent crime we try to help either bond them out or get them bonded or work with the DA’s office to get something done,” Williamson.

He also said this outbreak shows that a new jail is needed.

“This proves that we do need one, this situation that we’re in right now,” Williamson.

Earlier this year, a committee made up of Colbert County leaders was formed to collaborate on a possible new jail.

They are expected to close on a new jail location within the next month.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Rusk and his wife
Daikin employee dies from chemical exposure
Mother continues to receive support after murder-suicide
Mother receives support from Alexander City community following murder-suicide
Train versus vehicle crash in Huntsville
Fatal Accident: crews respond to train versus truck scene on Meridian Street near Pratt Avenue
Breaking News Overnight
Overnight collision sends one to hospital
Decatur police investigating man hit, killed by train

Latest News

Albertville City Schools
Albertville City Schools seek community, parent input on how to use learning loss funding
Latest details on the Daikin employee killed by chemical exposure
Records reveal additional chemical exposure cases for Daikin-America after death of employee
One year since the death of Florence 3-year-old, Kaiden Garner
One year later: Remembering 3-year-old Kaiden Garner
COVID-19 outbreak inside Colbert County Jail
COVID-19 outbreak inside Colbert County Jail