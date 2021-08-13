Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Check out rockin’ doggy dreadlocks from Detroit stylist

By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dreadlock-rockin’ dog in Michigan is donning more than just a dope doggy hairdo.

She’s bringing her talented stylist some well-earned social media fame.

If you spot Ms. Eva and her twisted top on a walk and shout, “Who are you wearing?”

The answer is Locs by Liya.

The doggy dreads are hand-twisted by Aliya Johnson.

What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.
What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.

The Detroit-area loctician said she’s been twisting up clients with quality and care for years.

But it was only when her stellar work on Ms. Eva went viral that her business boomed.

One day, Johnson hopes to open her own salon to service clients and canines side by side.

But for now, she said she’s just happy her work is bringing people and pets together.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway on fatal train crash in Huntsville
Fatal Accident: One man dies in train versus truck collision on Meridian Street
Wesley Rusk and his wife
Daikin employee dies from chemical exposure
Police are searching for Thomas Hollingworth
New Hope police looking for man accused of shooting, fraud, drugs, more
Downtown Huntsville
U.S. Census reports Huntsville is officially the most populous city in Alabama
GoFundMe for former Sheriff Mike Blakely
Over $8K raised for convicted former Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Albertville Police searching for Armando Garcia who assaulted a woman and kidnapping her baby
Accused Albertville kidnapper arrested in Louisiana
The delta variant continues to quickly spread across the U.S., but right now the youngest...
Health officials offer advice on protecting kids from delta variant surge
FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York....
Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies