Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Albertville City Schools seek community, parent input on how to use learning loss funding

Albertville City Schools
Albertville City Schools(waff)
By Stefante Randall
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than $15 million in federal funding has been allocated for Albertville City Schools from a federal relief program.

At least 20 percent of the funds must be used to address pandemic-related learning loss.

Stacey Johnson’s children are Albertville City School students. She’s one of many parents who filled out a survey to helped direct that money.

“It made my heart happy that my children attend a school system that they were open to hearing the feedback from myself as a parent,” said Johnson.

Johnson said COVID impacted her children’s education last year.

“I think that children do well in a structured environment, so when school systems across the state had to change plans literally on a moment’s notice, I think that was trying for everybody,” said Johnson.

She believes the school needs to invest in strengthening social and mental health programs.

“I just think back to myself as a social worker. If a child’s basic living needs can’t be met, if they are showing up to school uneasy, they’re unrest for social or mental reasons that impact the academic setting,” said Johnson.

Albertville parents can fill out the online survey until August 20th.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Rusk and his wife
Daikin employee dies from chemical exposure
Mother continues to receive support after murder-suicide
Mother receives support from Alexander City community following murder-suicide
Train versus vehicle crash in Huntsville
Fatal Accident: crews respond to train versus truck scene on Meridian Street near Pratt Avenue
Breaking News Overnight
Overnight collision sends one to hospital
Decatur police investigating man hit, killed by train

Latest News

Big Spring Park in Huntsville.
Huntsville City Council approves guidelines for redistricting
2020 Census date for Huntsville and surrounding areas
2020 Census date for Huntsville and surrounding areas
New guidelines for redistricting Huntsville
New guidelines for redistricting Huntsville
GoFundMe for former Sheriff Mike Blakely
Over $8K raised for convicted former Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely