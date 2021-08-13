Albertville City Schools seek community, parent input on how to use learning loss funding

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than $15 million in federal funding has been allocated for Albertville City Schools from a federal relief program.

At least 20 percent of the funds must be used to address pandemic-related learning loss.

Stacey Johnson’s children are Albertville City School students. She’s one of many parents who filled out a survey to helped direct that money.

“It made my heart happy that my children attend a school system that they were open to hearing the feedback from myself as a parent,” said Johnson.

Johnson said COVID impacted her children’s education last year.

“I think that children do well in a structured environment, so when school systems across the state had to change plans literally on a moment’s notice, I think that was trying for everybody,” said Johnson.

She believes the school needs to invest in strengthening social and mental health programs.

“I just think back to myself as a social worker. If a child’s basic living needs can’t be met, if they are showing up to school uneasy, they’re unrest for social or mental reasons that impact the academic setting,” said Johnson.

Albertville parents can fill out the online survey until August 20th.

