Albertville City Schools create COVID-19 Alert/Response System

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville City Schools switched to mandatory face coverings this week. The district is also reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases.

This school year, face coverings are mandatory for students in Albertville and learning will be traditional and in-person.

Superintendent Dr. Boyd English said during the first week they monitored everything closely and saw a spike in cases.

“Our teachers came back on July 28, and then our students came in on August 4, that was a Wednesday, and our students had a staggered start. So, when students came in on the 9th we noticed our positive rate for our students and teachers was around 10,” said Dr. English.

Now, there are 19 students and 5 teachers who have tested positive at Albertville City Schools.

Dr. English said to ensure the safety of the staff and students and to provide transparency to parents, they created a COVID-19 Alert/Response System that will allow them to respond appropriately to challenges associated with potential spikes of COVID-19.

The system has four alert levels for learning options and safety protocols.

“We definitely want our parent’s input, and we understand that parents want to play a role in the decision making, health, and well-being of their children, and we respect that, said Dr. Boyd.

The school district will also have its online COVID bulletin to notify parents of how many covid cases are in the school system by students and teachers.

