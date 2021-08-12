Deals
UNA students returning to campus

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s back-to-school season, and not just for the young kids. UNA students are moving back in this week!

So many students are excited about move-in day and being back on campus, many are hoping for a year as normal as possible.

The first move-in day is a sign that the school year for UNA students is just around the corner Cars lining the road waiting for check-in, carts full of dorm necessities.

“It’s just to show that we’re still here. We’re still on campus. We’ve got all these people,” said Javia Warner.

Starting Wednesday, students are getting settled in their dorms. Many with the help of student volunteers.

“It’s really fun. It’s kind of like we’re reminiscing when we first moved in,” said Katie-Beth Newcomb.

Some students are returning this year, and they are excited for what’s to come.

“Full capacity at games. You know, just try to get the normal back to it,” said Jalen Patton.

Masks are required to wear indoors. Every student I talked to says they are just excited to be back and some even had some tips for incoming freshmen.

“Enjoy life but still do your class work,” said Jalen Hammonds.

“Really make the best of it and take in every single thing. Always say yes because you are going to be meeting new people and it’s really a fun time. You just need to make the best of it and every opportunity,” said Abbey Smith.

Students will be moving in on campus over the next three days. The first day of class is August 18th.

