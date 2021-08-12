WATCH LIVE: State Health Officer issues COVID mitigation update for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 press briefing at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Harris is expected to provide members of the news media an update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts in the state.

Watch the full briefing in the live stream at the top of this story.

Read more coronavirus coverage here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.