WATCH LIVE: State Health Officer issues COVID mitigation update for Alabama

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 press briefing at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Harris is expected to provide members of the news media an update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts in the state.

Watch the full briefing in the live stream at the top of this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

