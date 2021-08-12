Rocket City Trash Pandas set to open new store

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hosting a grand opening celebration for the team’s new, bigger, and better shop at Bridge Street on Saturday.

The new Trash Panda Emporium is located next to REEDS Jewelers across from the Apple Store.

Located at Bridge Street (Rocket City Trash Pandas)

The grand opening celebration begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 14.

The team’s mascot, Sprocket, will be there for the celebration which will also include giveaways, raffles, and activities for kids.

New Trash Pandas merchandise will be also be on-sale.

The Trash Pandas next home series begins August 17th against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.