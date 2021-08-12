Deals
Rocket City Trash Pandas set to open new store

New location opens Saturday
New location opens Saturday
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hosting a grand opening celebration for the team’s new, bigger, and better shop at Bridge Street on Saturday.

The new Trash Panda Emporium is located next to REEDS Jewelers across from the Apple Store.

Located at Bridge Street
Located at Bridge Street

The grand opening celebration begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 14.

The team’s mascot, Sprocket, will be there for the celebration which will also include giveaways, raffles, and activities for kids.

New Trash Pandas merchandise will be also be on-sale.

The Trash Pandas next home series begins August 17th against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

