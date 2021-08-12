New zoo and businesses attracting more tourism to Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - There is growing excitement in north Alabama after big plans were announced for a new zoo in Limestone County!

“We’re not talking about a petting zoo, we’re talking about a full-fledged really high-class zoo in this area,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.

Marks says he’s excited about the North Alabama Zoological Society’s plans for a multi-million dollar Zoo in Limestone County. He says it’s just another sign the county is rapidly growing.

“I think ultimately in the big scheme of things, people know what’s happening in North Alabama from Nashville through the Tennessee Valley,” said Marks.

New attractions can bring even more visitors to the area.

“The more draw, the greater the chance we have of developing the entire county,” said Cayce Lee from Athens-Limestone County Tourism.

Lee says the zoo will be built in an area of extreme growth.

“That’s where the Buc-ees is gonna be, it’s gonna be near the Mazda development. So, we’re looking at probably a $3 million income for that facility which means we’re gonna see some tax dollars coming off of that,” said Lee.

Lee says those tax dollars will boost the community as a whole, and it will be great to have this kind of large attraction.

“It’s not something that you can do in a day. So, that means we’re going to have people coming in to make it a long-term family vacation not just half a day,” said Lee.

Lee says aside from the zoo, there are all kinds of businesses coming in the county and many spots are being revitalized with job-generating businesses.

“Our population is booming, we need those businesses to support the population,” said Lee.

Lee says the county is fortunate to be growing even through a pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.