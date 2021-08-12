Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

New Hope police looking for man accused of shooting, fraud, drugs, more

Police are searching for Thomas Hollingworth
Police are searching for Thomas Hollingworth(NHPD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - New Hope police are looking for a man they say is wanted on a long list of counts, from shooting into a vehicle, to drug possession.

Police are looking for Thomas Eric Hollingsworth. Officers have warrants out for his arrest for the following:

  • Shooting into an occupied vehicle
  • 18 counts of felon in possession of a firearm
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Two counts of possession of schedule 3 controlled substance
  • Insurance fraud
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of brass knuckles

Police say Hollingsworth is a white male, 5′11 and around 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. His bond is set for $354,000.

If you see him or have any information, you are urged to contact the New Hope Police Department at 256-723-8443. Police say all tips will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Rusk and his wife
Daikin employee dies from chemical exposure
Mother continues to receive support after murder-suicide
Mother receives support from Alexander City community following murder-suicide
Breaking News Overnight
Overnight collision sends one to hospital
Train versus vehicle crash in Huntsville
Fatal Accident: crews respond to train versus truck scene on Meridian Street near Pratt Avenue
Decatur police investigating man hit, killed by train

Latest News

Downtown Huntsville
U.S. Census reports Huntsville is officially the most populous city in Alabama
Officer Melissa Woodall
Marshall County corrections officer recieves purple heart
Train versus vehicle crash in Huntsville
Fatal Accident: crews respond to train versus truck scene on Meridian Street near Pratt Avenue
Truck versus train accident in Huntsville
Viewer video of the train versus truck accident scene