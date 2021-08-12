New Hope police looking for man accused of shooting, fraud, drugs, more

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - New Hope police are looking for a man they say is wanted on a long list of counts, from shooting into a vehicle, to drug possession.

Police are looking for Thomas Eric Hollingsworth. Officers have warrants out for his arrest for the following:

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

18 counts of felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of marijuana

Two counts of possession of schedule 3 controlled substance

Insurance fraud

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of brass knuckles

Police say Hollingsworth is a white male, 5′11 and around 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. His bond is set for $354,000.

If you see him or have any information, you are urged to contact the New Hope Police Department at 256-723-8443. Police say all tips will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.