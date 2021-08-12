New Hope police looking for man accused of shooting, fraud, drugs, more
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - New Hope police are looking for a man they say is wanted on a long list of counts, from shooting into a vehicle, to drug possession.
Police are looking for Thomas Eric Hollingsworth. Officers have warrants out for his arrest for the following:
- Shooting into an occupied vehicle
- 18 counts of felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of marijuana
- Two counts of possession of schedule 3 controlled substance
- Insurance fraud
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of brass knuckles
Police say Hollingsworth is a white male, 5′11 and around 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. His bond is set for $354,000.
If you see him or have any information, you are urged to contact the New Hope Police Department at 256-723-8443. Police say all tips will remain anonymous.
