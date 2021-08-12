More heat and humidity with afternoon storms

Areas of patchy fog and muggy conditions will start off your Thursday morning with temps in the 70s.

A bit more cloud cover is expected into the late morning and afternoon hours with high humidity levels, the heat index could top 100 degrees at times this afternoon. More isolated to widely scattered downpours and isolated storms will develop into the afternoon, some storms could produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Storms will wrap up after sunset leaving us partly cloudy and muggy, morning temps will be warm in the middle 70s with more patchy fog for Friday morning.

Heat safety will be very important over the next several days, please make sure you are staying hydrated, taking some breaks from strenuous activities or working outside, and be sure to check on elderly neighbors and pets. The forecast will repeat itself for Friday with sunny skies and high humidity, storms on Friday afternoon will likely be a bit more scattered to numerous in nature.

We will be closely watching the track of Tropical Storm Fred over the next several days, the current forecast track will keep the center of the storm to our east. However, we will continue to see a stream of Gulf moisture stream into the Tennessee Valley through the weekend. This moisture and hot temperatures will lead to scattered to numerous thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible over the weekend.

Temps will fall back below average for next week with highs remaining in the middle to upper 80s.

