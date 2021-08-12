Deals
Marshall County corrections officer receives purple heart

Officer Melissa Woodall
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A corrections officer in Marshall County is being honored for her bravery.

The officer who was attacked by the inmate on the job is now a Purple Heart recipient.

The sheriff’s office presented Melissa Suzanne Woodall with the award during yesterday’s commission meeting. Woodall was stabbed by an inmate in May.

She had to get hospital treatment, but we’re told her recovery is going well.

