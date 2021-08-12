Deals
Jackson County Commission offers funding to small businesses

By Stefante Randall
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO Ala. (WAFF) - If you are a small business owner in Jackson County and could use some financial help, it’s available.

Megan Robinson is the owner of Mihlay Jai’s Wing Shack on Broad Street in Scottsboro. The restaurant has been in business since 2017.

Like many business owners, the pandemic slowed business and brought on financial challenges.

Robinson said she has been working by herself for two months and hasn’t been able to hire employees.

Now, $200,000 in grant money is available to be split between struggling businesses.

“If I do get approved for anything my first thing is to get some people hired. I have air in there, but that cooling system doesn’t push enough air and those fryers push out a lot of heat, but my first thing is to get multiple people hired to help on my busy days,” said Robinson.

To apply, you must be located in Jackson County, be in business for more than a year, and have less than 30 full-time employees.

