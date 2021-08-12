First Baptist Church in Huntsville requiring face masks for kids ages 2-11

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tennessee Valley church is once again requiring masks for some in its congregation.

The lead pastor for First Baptist Church in Huntsville tells us children ages 2-11 will need to wear a mask in Sunday church services or Sunday School, for everyone else, they are recommended.

He says since they don’t have the choice to be vaccinated yet, they need extra protection.

Pastor Travis Collins learned this week some of his grandchildren have tested positive for the virus.

“They’re brothers, both have tested positive for COVID. Ages two and four, both have tested positive. Thank goodness they’re not experiencing any serious symptoms but it’s a little bit personal now,” Collins said.

Kristin Prasad with the church tells us younger children are already very comfortable with the idea of wearing a mask.

“Part of our role as Christ followers is to protect the most vulnerable. That’s what Jesus calls on us to do all the time. And at one point in the pandemic, that was our older folks and people with health complications and now it’s our kids because they cant be vaccinated,” Kristin Prasad, administrator for children and family said.

Pastor Collins says they will have masks on hand for children who come to church without one.

