First Alert Forecast

Storms every day into the weekend.
WAFF 10 Day forecast
WAFF 10 Day forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Showers and storms will return to most of north Alabama and Tennessee Friday through Monday.  We expect to see numerous showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening hours Saturday and Sunday. Expect some long delays in outdoor plans. Temperatures will drop back into the middle and upper 80s this weekend.  You can keep track of the changing weather on our First Alert Weather App.  We also continue to monitor the development and future track of Tropical Storm Fred.  The Thursday guidance showed a slight shift to the west down the road that could lead to more heavy rain early next week for areas of east and north Alabama.  Keep checking back for updates.

