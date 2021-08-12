First Alert Forecast

Showers and storms will return to most of north Alabama and Tennessee Friday through Monday. We expect to see numerous showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening hours Saturday and Sunday. Expect some long delays in outdoor plans. Temperatures will drop back into the middle and upper 80s this weekend. You can keep track of the changing weather on our First Alert Weather App. We also continue to monitor the development and future track of Tropical Storm Fred. The Thursday guidance showed a slight shift to the west down the road that could lead to more heavy rain early next week for areas of east and north Alabama. Keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.