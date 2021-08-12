Deals
Fentanyl seizures increase by 5x in Lauderdale County

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - “Just one mistake and it’s a life or death decision,” said Lauderdale County Drug Task Force Investigator, Chuck Hern.

It’s an issue sweeping the nation and right here at home. Fentanyl.

“It’s an area of concern for us,” said Hern.

Investigators with the Lauderdale County drug task force say fentanyl overdoses have doubled in Lauderdale County in the last year.

“That means we were seeing an increase in fentanyl use and also fentanyl seizures as a result to that,” said Hern.

From January to August 2020, Florence Police seized the drug five times. In the same time frame in 2021, that increased five times to 25.

Investigator Hern said their focus is to get this drug off the street.

“We see that we have to focus our attention on that and we have been doing that. We’ve made several fentanyl arrests recently,” said Hern.

He said it’s far from over.

“We’re going to identify them and we’re going to target them and I believe they know that,” said Hern.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

