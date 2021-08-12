Fatal Accident: crews respond to train versus truck scene on Meridian Street near Pratt Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal truck versus train accident in Huntsville on Thursday.

Around 1:30 p.m. on August 12, WAFF received reports of HEMSI and Huntsville Police responding to the area of Meridian Street near Pratt Avenue. See a photo of the accident area obtained from a viewer at the top of this story.

HEMSI confirms the accident was fatal.

Huntsville Police confirm the roadway is shut down in the area and is expected to stay closed over the next few hours.

WAFF is working to confirm more information. Stay tuned to this story.

