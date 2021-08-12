Deals
Crime of the Week: Catalytic converter crooks

By Trent Butler
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Crime Stoppers are hoping you can help them convert a suspect into an inmate after he swiped a catalytic converter. If you share the tip, the Crime Stoppers will share some cash!

It happened on July 20th of this year. Huntsville police say a man pulled into the Fastenal Company parking lot on Spacegate Drive. Then, he pulled off the old slide and glide.

Officers say, he slid under a Dodge truck, cut off the catalytic converter, gliding off in a Chevy pickup with a black bed cover. Surveillance video shows another person was with him.

If some extra cash, up to $1,000, sounds good to you, share any tips you have with Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your info.

