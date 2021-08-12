ASCTE kicks off 2021-2022 school year; construction of permanent campus continues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) welcomed students back to class on Monday for the 2021-2022 school year.

ASCTE gained 90 new students this year, more than doubling the total number to 156 students. President Matt Massey said they have a strong group of kids from all over the state and an impressive group of faculty.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen students this excited for the new start of school,” Massey said.

New teachers were onboarded during the summer, one coming all the way from Maryland.

Massey said the first few days of school were successful, especially for the 60 residential students who are living in Peterson Hall at Oakwood University.

“I ate dinner with them on Monday evening and they are living life, they are having a blast,” Massey said.

As the 2021-2022 school year gets underway, construction of ASCTE’s permanent campus in Cummings Research Park is in high gear. The goal is to have it ready for kids by next school year and according to Massey, enrollment may expand even more. Massey said he drives by the site on his way to school each day, excited to see the progress made.

“So our new campus we are so excited about at Bradford and Wynn,” he said. “And the frame is done and now they are starting to put up glass and they’ll get the interiors going so now things will start to even go more quickly. So we’ll be moving in next June, in the summer of 2022 and we’ll start the 2022 school year in our new building.”

Although students are not in the new building yet, they are still excited to be part of the ASCTE family.

9th grader Ella Raybosh is one of 60 residential students who lives in the dorms on the Oakwood University campus. She said it was nerve wracking to pick up her life and move to Huntsville, but feels at home already. Raybosh is eager to learn about engineering and physics, and get one step closer towards her lifelong goal.

“It’s my dream to become an Aerospace Engineer because my mom is a civil engineer and growing up I have always seen her work and got interested in the field,” Raybosh said.

9th grader William Mitchell said he’s fascinated with the grading system at ASCTE. He said teachers look at how each student is progressing and learning overall, rather than just giving them a letter or number.

Mitchell said he is excited for the accelerated academics, the engineering and the cyber component of the program.

“It really seemed to align with my interests so I thought it would be a good place for me,” Mitchell said.

9th grader Elijah Presley joined ASCTE because his goal is to become a software engineer. He found out about ASCTE when enrollment manager Aaron Brazelton visited his school nearly 200 miles away.

Presley said he is especially looking forward to improving his coding skills.

“I have already worked with HTML so I am ready to learn about JavaScript and CSS...so that will be fun,” he said.

