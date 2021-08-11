Wednesday Morning Forecast

Calm and muggy this morning with lingering clouds to start off your Wednesday. Currently in the 70s, we will see temperatures quickly climb throughout the late morning hours.

Humidity will impact today with feels like temps in the triple digits. Highs will range in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A heat advisory has been issued for the majority of the state and the Valley with the exception of a few counties. This is from 11 am through 9 pm this evening.

Storm chances will increase as we head towards the weekend with the 90s holding on until Sunday.

Keeping an eye on the tropics with Fred is here… and its possible impacts at home.

