UNA Lions Football expecting big things with return of the season

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first home football game for UNA is just one month away!

Other than excited fans and crowded stands, these games will also bring an economic boost to the Shoals.

Last year, the UNA lions only played a four-game season, this year they have five home games and six games on the road. Now, they are expecting big things with the return of the season.

With football season just around the corner and following the COVID-stricken year they faced last season, the UNA lions are ready to play this season!

“It’s awesome to have a full schedule. What we have right now compared to what we had last year, it feels normal, feels like we have the normalcy back a little bit,” said Head coach Chris Willis.

Willis said while COVID is still a concern, he’s hopeful to see more fans cheering in the stands.

“They want to show everybody their hard work they put in and it’s tough when there is nobody in the stands, but I am excited about all of it. It just seems like everything is moving in the right direction and we’re moving back to full-stadium with fans and the band and the cheerleaders and the football team, which is what everybody wants,” said Willis.

The return of more home games also means more dollars for the local economy, according to Caitlin Holland with the Shoals Chamber of Commerce.

“Our hope is, of course, is that we not only enticed them to not only come for the game but to stay the night of course. That will increase expeditiously the amount of money they will spend in our community if they will stay one or two nights in order to make a weekend out of it in the Shoals. Five games versus one will make a huge difference in the economic impact of travelers coming into the area for football,” said Holland.

The first home game of the season is September 11th.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.