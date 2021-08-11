Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Police arrest, charge Rainsville man with murder

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: Rainsville police have arrested one man following the murder of Ricky Wilks.

According to authorities, Jason Cardwell, of Rainsville, has been charged with the murder of Wilks on Wednesday. Officers say Cardwell is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a $1 million bond.

There are no further details at this time as this case is under investigation.

Original: A homicide investigation is underway in Rainsville.

Officers tell WAFF they found the body of Ricky Don Wilks near a business Friday night. Agents say they are working to develop a suspect.

Wilks’ body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

This case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laventrice Deshaw Johnson
Suspect facing capital murder charge in weekend Sheffield shooting
Coming soon: New zoo heading to Limestone County
Coming soon: New zoo heading to Limestone County
Mother continues to receive support after murder-suicide
Mother receives support from Alexander City community following murder-suicide
Jessica Gilbert and Holly Prozanski
Two women arrested for alleged pipe assault in Athens
One killed, two injured in Jackson County boat crash

Latest News

Wednesday's Huntsville COVID-19 Update
Huntsville officials discuss latest on COVID-19
Joshua James
New charges filed against Joshua James
Pammie Jimmar
Greater Limestone Chamber of Commerce welcomes new president
Huntsville Restaurant Week
Get ready to eat during Huntsville Restaurant Week