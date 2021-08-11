Police arrest, charge Rainsville man with murder

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: Rainsville police have arrested one man following the murder of Ricky Wilks.

According to authorities, Jason Cardwell, of Rainsville, has been charged with the murder of Wilks on Wednesday. Officers say Cardwell is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a $1 million bond.

There are no further details at this time as this case is under investigation.

Original: A homicide investigation is underway in Rainsville.

Officers tell WAFF they found the body of Ricky Don Wilks near a business Friday night. Agents say they are working to develop a suspect.

Wilks’ body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

This case is currently under investigation.

