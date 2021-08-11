The Perseids meteor shower is here and NASA is streaming it live

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Get out your telescope because it’s time for one of the best shows offered by the cosmos.

According to NASA, the Perseids meteor shower is one of the biggest that happens all year! While some stargazers started spotting Perseids near the end of July, mid-August is its usual peak. This year, August 11-12 are the magical dates to really see something spectacular.

“With the crescent moon setting early, the skies will be dark for the peak viewing hours of midnight (local time) to dawn on August 12. If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, and far away from light pollution, you might spot more than 40 Perseids an hour!,” Wrote Jennifer Harbaugh with NASA.

So, the farther you are from a city, and all its lights, the more likely you are to see the meteor shower.

You may be asking yourself, what exactly am I looking for here? We got you covered.

The Perseids will appear as quick, small streaks of light, especially peaking around midnight. The name Perseid actually comes from the constellation Perseus.

But, if you’re not looking to spend a night out in the Alabama heat with the mosquitos, (can’t say we blame you), you can join NASA’s live watch party!

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center is streaming the Perseids straight from the skywatching cameras in Huntsville. The stream begins on August 11 at 10 p.m. and will run until 5 a.m., August 12. Officials with NASA say peak viewing hours are between midnight through 4 a.m.

Click here for the livestream.

Good luck and happy skywatching!

