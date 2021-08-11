Deals
Overnight collision sends one to hospital

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was sent to the hospital after a car hit them in Huntsville on Tuesday night.

Madison County Deputies say the incident happened on University Drive near the Waffle House at about 11:00 p.m. Deputies say that the person was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The identity of the person has not been released.

There is no information on the other party at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update this story when we have more information.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

