One year later: Florence woman still missing

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence PD is still looking for a missing woman.

Courtney Staggs was last seen on August 10, 2020 in the Florence area near Irvine street.

Courtney is 5′05 with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants with sandals.

If you or someone you know has any information please contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610 or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.

