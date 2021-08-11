New charges filed against man from Arab surrounding Capitol riot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Federal prosecutors have added two new charges against Joshua James. He’s the man from Arab arrested back in March in connection with the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

James is listed as a co-defendant with multiple other people in the case. Prosecutors say the group are members of the “Oath Keepers”, a far right militia group. The indictment claims that James and his co-defendants coordinated their efforts for weeks leading up to the January 6th incursion, but in person and online.

The new charges are: Civil Disorder Aiding and Abetting and Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers.

The assault charge stems from a ten minute window, which is laid out in the indictment as follows:

At 3:15 p.m. (Roberto) Minuta, James and (Jonathan) Walden forcibly entered the Capitol building through the east side Rotunda doors. Before entering, James stated “We’re going in”.

When entering the Capitol building, Minuta and James pushed past Capitol Police officers who placed their hands on Minuta and James in an unsuccessful attempt to stop them from advancing toward the Capitol Rotunda.

At 3:17 p.m., when Minuta and James reached the entrance to the Capitol Rotunda, they joined with others in the crowd in a confrontation with a line of law enforcement officers that formed a barrier between the lobby and the Capitol Rotunda. James yanked and pushed several of the riot officers out of the way. While engaging in this conduct, James repeatedly yelled “Get out of my Capitol” and “This is my ***ing building! This is not yours! This is my Capitol!”

As he stood behind James while recoding the events with a camera, Minuta yelled “This is what’s bound to happen, just get out! Get out!”

James briefly breached the Rotunda but was expelled by at least one officer who aimed chemical spray directly at James and multiple officers who pushed him out from behind.

At 3:22 p.m., James exited the Capitol through the east side Rotunda door from which he entered.

After leaving, prosecutors say James made phone calls to other unnamed people and met with some of the co-defendants just outside the building.

