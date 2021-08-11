Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, Baylor helmets on shown the field after an NCAA...
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, Baylor helmets on shown the field after an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas. The NCAA infractions committee said Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, that its years-long investigation into the Baylor sexual assault scandal would result in four years probation and other sanctions, though the “unacceptable” behavior at the heart of the case did not violate NCAA rules.(LM Otero | AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NCAA infractions committee said Wednesday that its years-long investigation into the Baylor sexual assault scandal would result in four years probation and other sanctions, though the “unacceptable” behavior at the heart of the case did not violate NCAA rules.

The NCAA ruling came more than five years after the scandal broke at the world’s largest Baptist university, leading to the firing of successful football coach Art Briles, and the later departures of athletic director Ian McCaw and school president Ken Starr.

In its ruling, the NCAA said the allegations centered on conduct never before presented to the Committee on Infractions, “namely, that Baylor shielded football student-athletes from the institution’s disciplinary process and failed to report allegations of abhorrent misconduct by football student-athletes, including instances of sexual and interpersonal violence.”

The panel said Baylor admitted to moral and ethical failings in its handling of sexual violence on campus but argued “that those failings, however egregious, did not constitute violations of NCAA legislation.”

“Ultimately, and with tremendous reluctance, this panel agrees,” the ruling said.

The NCAA said the case that led to penalties involved Level II and III impermissible benefits and drug testing violations in Baylor’s football program, and Level II violations involving the institution’s student host program.

Along with the four years probation and a $5,000 fine, Baylor will face recruiting restrictions during the 2021-22 academic year. There could also be a vacation of all records in which athletes competed while ineligible, which came during a time when Baylor won two Big 12 titles and had four 10-win seasons in a span of five years.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laventrice Deshaw Johnson
Suspect facing capital murder charge in weekend Sheffield shooting
Coming soon: New zoo heading to Limestone County
Coming soon: New zoo heading to Limestone County
Mother continues to receive support after murder-suicide
Mother receives support from Alexander City community following murder-suicide
Jessica Gilbert and Holly Prozanski
Two women arrested for alleged pipe assault in Athens
One killed, two injured in Jackson County boat crash

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
This image shows Tropical Storm Fred swirling just south of Puerto Rico.
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Dominican Republic
FILE - In this Thursday, July 1, 2021 file photo, the gasoline prices are displayed on a sign...
Biden team is seeking ways to address rising energy prices
Wednesday's Huntsville COVID-19 Update
Huntsville officials discuss latest on COVID-19
Senior pastor George Davis is hoping more people at his church will get vaccinated.
COVID-19 death toll 7 among Fla. church members; pastor blames vaccine misinformation