Morgan County Commission wants to raise pay for deputies, corrections officers

“If you want to have it better, you have to be able to create an environment that attracts better and by increasing the pay, it allows that to happen,”
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Commissioners want to give deputies and jailers a pay raise. It’s in the proposed budget for next year.

“We still think it ought to be higher but you know, with the budget like it is we have to operate on our balanced budget,” said Commission Chairman Ray Long.

Long says this will be the third time they have increased deputies’ pay by a full grade. Deputy hourly pay would go from $17.37 to $18.69. Corrections Officer pay would increase from $13.42 to $14.74. It would be the highest they have ever been paid in Morgan County.

“It’s a good start for people coming right out of the academy or people in law enforcement and you know we have a great Sheriff to work with, all our benefits I mean that’s just the take home pay,” said Long.

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriffs Office says the current pay for employees can be a hard sell. He says it’s important they get paid more because of a nationwide battle of what law enforcement is supposed to be like.

“If you want to have it better, you have to be able to create an environment that attracts better and by increasing the pay, it allows that to happen,” said Swafford.

The proposal also includes a 2 percent increase for all existing employees and insurance benefits for all. Swafford says it will all help to keep you safe.

“There’s a potential for us to not have the public safety that we’re used to. So, these little steps that I’m grateful the commission is taking helps put that off,” said Swafford.

Swafford believes this pay increase will positively affect their ability to hire and recruit. The final vote for this will be in September.

