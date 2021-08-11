Deals
Masking in Schools: Albertville City Schools to require masks

(Pixabay)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville City Schools will require masking for all students, staff and visitors when they are inside school buildings effective Thursday, August 12.

According to ACS, this decision comes after health officials recommended universal masking in schools due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The mask mandate will be effective through September 3.

The school system released the following guidelines for masking:

  • Masks will be worn in classroom & transition settings.
  • Teachers engaged in instruction outside of 3 feet are not required to mask during that time.
  • Students/Staff will be exempt from wearing a mask while engaging in the following activities:
  • Outdoor events/activities
  • Athletics/band/show choir/theatre
  • Eating or drinking

“In times of uncertainty, we especially appreciate the support as we do our best to keep everyone safe and in the best possible educational environment,” said Albertville City Schools.

