Mask policies at north Alabama schools, universities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students across north Alabama are quickly returning to their classrooms and lecture halls.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has put together a back-to-school guide for students, guardians and all school officials. Health officials say the guidance comes from the most up-to-date recommendations from the CDC.

As the fall semester returns, school boards are deciding whether or not students and staff will be required to wear masks. Here’s a list of what schools, colleges and universities are doing around north Alabama so far.

K-12 SCHOOLS

Masks required:

Albertville City Schools (Required until September 3rd)

Arab City Schools (Required until September 3rd)

Athens City Schools

Boaz City Schools

DeKalb County Schools

Florence City Schools (K-6 only)

Fort Payne City Schools (Required for the first 30 days)

Guntersville City Schools

Huntsville City Schools

Madison City Schools

Muscle Shoals City Schools (Required until September 14)

Russellville City Schools

Scottsboro City Schools (Required for the first four days of school)

Sheffield City Schools (Required until September 3rd)

Not required / optional:

Colbert County Schools

Lauderdale County Schools

Limestone County Schools

Lincoln County Schools (TN)

Fayetteville City Schools (TN)

Franklin County Schools

Hartselle City Schools

Madison County Schools

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

Masks required:

Alabama A&M University

Calhoun Community College (All campuses)

Drake State Community College & Techincal College

Northeast Alabama Community College

Northwest-Shoals Community College

Oakwood University

University of Alabama Huntsville

University of North Alabama

Not required / optional:

Athens State University

