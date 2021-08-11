Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man nearly catches great white shark while fishing at Mass. beach

By WCVB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLEANS, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts man unexpectedly hooked a great white shark while fishing at the beach, but the apex predator quickly got away.

Sunday started off as an average day on Nauset Beach for Matt Pieciak. He was surrounded by friends and family, drinking some beers, playing some cornhole and taking a chance at catching some fish.

But mid-game, he spotted something in the water behind his opponent.

“I just saw the rod kind of start to go off behind him. The tip of it was bending, and from there, we just kind of ran over to it,” Pieciak said.

After asking his cousin to “hold his beer,” Pieciak realized he’d hooked a great white shark. The sight of a large shadow, tail fin and dorsal fin excited beachgoers, drawing a crowd.

“He or she broke off pretty quickly, and that was it. Disappeared back into the depths of the ocean, I guess,” Pieciak said.

He believes the shark went after a bigger fish that was on his bait.

“There’s no chance the hook I was using for the fish would have even grabbed the shark,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tate Buening, 10, was killed in a murder-suicide on August 9.
Court documents shed light on custody battle prior to murder-suicide
Austin Kolle was charged with driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in a...
Police say driver who hit Madison County deputy’s vehicle arrested on DUI charge
Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar store reopens after ‘We all quit’ sign posted on door in Nebraska
Laventrice Deshaw Johnson
Suspect facing capital murder charge in weekend Sheffield shooting
Justin Norfleet, 25, is currently facing four felony charges
Man accused of rape, kidnapping after police say he posed as a ride-share driver

Latest News

Democrats release $3.5 trillion budget resolution as Senate nears infrastructure vote.
As Senate debates Dems’ $3.5T budget, GOP launches attacks
While playing cornhole and drinking beers, the man realized he’d hooked a great white shark.
'Hold my beer': Fisherman hooks great white shark at Mass. beach
California’s raging wildfires are among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states.
Nearly 900 buildings destroyed by massive California fire
Adding first response facilities
City planners look to add first response facilities in west Huntsville