Lauderdale County Mobile Vaccine Clinic moving to new location

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders over the mobile vaccine clinics in Lauderdale County are changing their strategy to try to get more people vaccinated.

More visibility hopefully means more shots in arms.

The Lauderdale county EMA and North Alabama Medical Center are moving one of their mobile vaccine clinics to a more visible area next week.

“We’re trying to make ourselves available the best we can with what we have,” said Mike Melton.

Now, with a renewed push to get more folks vaccinated, they want to make sure that no one has to go searching too far for it.

“The one on the west side of the county is doing a lot more numbers than this one is up here so we got to looking at it and the only difference is we are out on the main road,” said Melton.

They’ve decided to relocate one clinic from Joe Wheeler State Park to First Baptist Church in Center Star starting Monday the 16th.

Melton said they’ve seen a slight uptick in people coming to get vaccinated. He hopes that by relocating the trailer, even more people will show up.

“We are hoping that if we can get out and be more visible, then it would start to put us back on people’s radars. In other words, make them think, ‘‘Hey, maybe it is time for me to get the shot,’ if they come by and see people getting the shots,” said Melton.

