Huntsville Hospital re-opening community vaccination clinic at John Hunt Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital announced they will re-open the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at John Hunt Park on Wednesday, August 18.

Community members, who are over the age of 12, can receive the Pfizer vaccine. On Mondays and Wednesdays, the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The clinic will be held at the Jaycee Community Building at John Hunt Park. Walk-ins must arrive 20 minutes before closing, but online registration is highly encouraged, according to HH. Those currently awaiting their second vaccine dose will continue to be served at the Fever & Flu Clinic through August 17.

Find more information about scheduling and the COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Huntsville Hospital’s website.

