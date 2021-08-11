Huntsville Hospital leaders say COVID patients are getting younger and younger

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID patients are getting younger, and the Delta variant of the virus isn’t slowing down, those were two takeaways from a Huntsville COVID briefing held Wednesday afternoon.

Jeff Samz, Huntsville Hospital’s CEO, said that coronavirus hospitalizations have increased by 30% in the Huntsville metro area and by 36% throughout the Huntsville Hospital system, which covers most of north Alabama, since last week.

The average age of hospitalized patients at Huntsville Hospital is also going down, last week it was 57, now it’s at 54. Those inpatients include a 10-month-old baby.

“We have 29 inpatients under age 40, we have 53 people in their 40s and 50s, I think the idea that this impacts the elderly is a myth, this has become very much hospitalizations, among younger people who have often chosen not to get the vaccine,” said Samz, “we have four children in the hospital today with COVID, a 10-month-old, and three teenagers. One of them is in the pediatric ICU because of COVID.”

Dr. Pam Hudson, CEO of Crestwood Hospital echoed that, saying, “It’s past alarming, at the rate with which children are becoming infected and some becoming seriously ill and hospitalized. So we’re talking about, not about what might happen, it is happening right now.”

Samz and Dr. Hudson also agreed, the vaccine is the cure to the sudden rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

Jeff Samz says 87% of Huntsville Hospital’s COVID patients are unvaccinated. He said 15 people have died from coronavirus in Madison County in the last week, 14 of those were unvaccinated, the sole vaccinated person who died had “a series of other health conditions.”

Samz shared that a Huntsville Hospital physician is now calling patients’ family members before they’re intubated because he’s afraid that will be the last chance they have to speak.

“This current surge is related to two things: First, low vaccination rates under the age of 65. Secondly, the fact that the delta variant is so much more infectious so much more transmissible than the (original variant of) COVID-19 was,” said Dr. Hudson.

Hudson also encouraged those with natural COVID immunity from previous infection to get vaccinated, saying the vaccine is significantly more effective towards preventing re-infection.

Samz and Dr. Hudson also said due to the delta variant’s heightened rate of transmission, that masks are once again a necessity when out in public.

Dr. Hudson said “it is already feeling like our darkest days back in January.”

Huntsville Hospital will be reopening its vaccination clinic at John Hunt Park on August 18th.

